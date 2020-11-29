Horace, Switch analysis. Perfect expansion of platformer

We analyze Horace, a video game by Paul Helman that has surprised us with its strong commitment to narrative and a gameplay that does not stop growing at every step.

Unique and amazing. Those are the first qualifiers that come to mind after playing Horace. It is something that you have to take into account, because we assure you that the images that you have been able to see do not do justice to this great little treasure. Yes, you can intuit something else in the relevant launch trailer. There we observe part of the huge and heterogeneous amount of things that it keeps inside. Likewise, what you can see in that video is just the tip of a huge iceberg brimming with virtues. Stay with us for a moment in this analysis, we have no doubt that, after reading the text, we will have aroused your curiosity to play it. We assembled the last piece of the robot and started walking.

The accumulation of references as a form of identity

Classical music as a soundtrack, literary quotes to open each chapter, references to John Carpenter’s Halloween Night, Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), Pinocchio, Asimov’s robots, Artificial Intelligence teddy bear, history from painting from the caves of Altamira to Dalí through Munch or even Leonardo Da Vinci, that of video games starting from Tennis for Two and Pong with stops in Sega arcades, joints, hallucinogenic mushrooms, the Thus Spoke Zarathustra of Strauss creating ties with the lysergic end of 2001 A Space Odyssey… All this and much more is referenced in Horace in his first half hour of play! We believe that it is due to the author of the work. Paul Helman turns these scattered elements into a metanarrative, and the start with the pixelated image of the old television production company Thames in which we read his name is already a declaration of principles.

Because such a cataract of data can only start from a firm, conscious and, without any doubt, personal purpose: neither more nor less than to put in your work all the audiovisual material that has helped define you as a person, as a creator. It can be a fleeting wink, like that warehouse that we cross in two seconds in which dusty air-skate and Nike from Back to the Future 2 coexist with the Ark of the Covenant, or something that is assimilated to mechanics and narrative, such as several phases that we play, with the colors and shapes of the Spectrum games, on an old tube TV shaken by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland. It is therefore not a whim, because the result feels like a crazy tour inside someone’s emotional memories. And it is that identity is one of the great pillars of Horace.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

The robot Horace takes over from the Artificial Intelligence boy already turned into The Bicentennial Man. It is a pure and perfect being created by impure and imperfect human beings. Like his literary references, our vulnerable protagonist is not capable of thinking in folds in the face of deception or bad faith, it is difficult for him to catch jokes, he does not know evil, nor death … until it appears before him in the figure of his creator. His synthetic brain hangs for years in the face of something that he is unable to assimilate: the passage from existence to nothingness. And Horace dreams, during that long time disconnected from the world, that he pursues through clouds the unattainable image of his missing father. When you reconnect your mind, everything you knew around you has radically changed for the worse.

The narration is always in the first person, Horace’s monotonous synthetic voice tells us with the same tone the happy and the sad, the family situations or those of danger. It is an objective and irony-free narrative powered by inane and mechanical diction, although questions arise over and over again. Horace continually wonders what is happening and why, but he rarely gets an answer. We guessed a figurative heart beating behind the cold plate of his chest, protected between tangled cables and springs. Because his words released aseptically by his voice synthesizer keep emotion, fear and love hidden between zeros and ones.



