Hopes to make Perfect Dark more than just a shooter

One of the leading Microsoft Game Studios studios insists on its idea of ​​emphasizing the variety of gameplay that identifies this IP.

The announcement of Perfect Dark at the last gala of The Game Awards, the game in which one of the studios in which Microsoft has the greatest future hopes, such as The Initiative, is working, was no less surprising. As we recall, the Rare franchise boasts of offering much more than shooting from a first-person perspective, an essence that this newly minted studio hopes to be able to maintain in this next installment whose release date is a total unknown.

A shooter different from the rest

It has been in a video where several of the members of The Initiative capture their vision of what Perfect Dark will be, shedding a little light on what we can expect from this title, highlighting that they will place special emphasis on providing the player with different possibilities to time to get over the adventure. In this way, one of the main objectives is to differentiate it from other first person shooter more focused on action.

“We are very focused on the concept of what a secret agent is,” says Dan Neuburger, director of the game, in said video. “There’s a lot of diversity in the gameplay embodied in that idea, and we’re not going to stray from that.”

“One of the things we think about is differentiating what we call ‘spy fighting’ from what you see in a traditional first-person shooter,” says Drew Murray, designer of Perfect Dark. “You will be crawling under objects, jumping on others … We really want you to feel the mobility that we see through body cameras, GoPros, and try to add that excitement of moving in different places and in ways that you don’t normally do”, concludes.

Perfect Dark will return -as we said, on a date to be determined- to Xbox Series after its debut in 2000 by the hand of a Rare in a state of grace that had already delighted in the genre with Goldeneye 007. Later, in the same year it would arrive a Game Boy Color installment, with Perfect Dark Zero being the last iteration in 2005 on Xbox 360.



