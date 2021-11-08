Hopeful post for Fast and Furious 10 from Vin Diesel

Known to be offended with The Rock, Vin Diesel called on Instagram for the Fast and Furious 10 movie, the finale of the series.

Dwayne Johnson, who first appeared in front of the camera in Fast and Furious 5, acted with Vin Diesel in a total of 4 films of the Fast and Furious series. Vin Diesel, who has been offended with Dwayne Johnson for a while, came to the fore with his Instagram post.

In 2016, the duo broke up due to the expressions of Dwayne Johnson during the shooting of Fast and Furious 8. Due to the incident during the filming, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson were not in the same scenes.

Vin Diesel’s Dwayne Johnson call for Fast & Furious 10

Known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson announced that he will not be in the Fast and Furious series after the incident. Announcing that it will focus on its own spin-off series, the Hobbs and Shaw series, The Rock has been silent for a long time.



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Rock said that Diesel is two different people in mindset who approach the filmmaking business in two different ways. In addition, The Rock, who stated that he was uncomfortable with Diesel’s younger brother rhetoric in the interview, said, “I have an older brother and he is my half-brother.” said.

Vin Diesel shared a photo of him sharing the same stage with Dwayne Johnson, saying, “Little brother Dwayne… it’s time. The world is waiting for the final of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday where they and you don’t send your well wishes…but the time has come. Inheritance awaits. I told you years ago that I would fulfill the promise I made to Pablo. I swore we’d be in the best Fast & Furious movie in the finale, Fast & Furious 10! You have to show up, you have a very important role to play, don’t leave the franchise idle. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will be instrumental and fulfill your destiny.” made statements.

There has been no response from The Rock to the post made by Vin Diesel yesterday. A positive response to this invitation is expected by The Rock.

