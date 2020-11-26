Hope rig will meet with his colleague BepiColombo

The resilience of the probes is one of the greatest achievements of human beings in space exploration (see Voyagers) as well as the inventiveness to fully exploit the resources of ongoing missions – this is what the researchers at Hope, the first interplanetary mission of the United Arab Emirates, now on its way to Mars, when reuniting it with its colleague BepiColombo, that will arrive at Mercury in 2025.

The small spaceship, designed by the European space agencies (ESA) and the Japanese JAXA, is in the middle of a seven-year journey. The meeting between her and Hope will give scientists more information about the presence of hydrogen in our solar system.

“This is one of the general objectives of the mission: to provide innovative science to the international community. We would like to add value,” Space Mission’s deputy manager of scientific projects, space engineer Hessa Al Matroushi, told Space.com.

Martian Weather

Launched in July this year, the Emirate probe is expected to reach Mars on February 9, 2021 – the start of its mission as the first meteorological satellite on the red planet, studying its atmosphere, generating data for future human missions and, mainly, helping science to understand its evolution.

According to mission control, Hope’s first three trajectory correction maneuvers were better than expected, which gave engineers the chance to use the ship’s fuel that would be used for further adjustments in the second half of the trip on extra tasks for the 500 thousand kilometers to Mars.

“The team has been discussing this for some time but, as a project director, I had to hold things back because there are priorities,” said engineer Omran Sharaf. According to him, Hope has three more things to do before parking in Martian orbit.

Pirouette

The first of these will be the meeting with BepiColombo. According to Sharaf, a “carefully choreographed maneuver will be carried out on a strip of the internal solar system”. The two probes will be placed in front of each other so that they can both measure the amount of hydrogen in the space between them.



