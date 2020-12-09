Hoops: Netflix cancels adult animation after first season

According to the American portal Variety, Netflix announced the official cancellation of the animation Hoops. With that, the first season becomes the only one transmitted from the cartoon and new episodes will not be produced. Also according to the portal, official sources of the streaming platform revealed the reason: the audience was not as good as expected.

More details about canceling Hoops

The animation was classified in the adult category and told the story of a bad-tempered basketball coach. With his crude grimaces, he spared no effort to place his team in the major leagues and divisions.

In addition, he also has to deal with his ex-wife, Shannon, and Barry, his father, who also used to be a basketball player. With acid humor, the animation promised to accompany the success of other titles on the streaming platform, such as BoJack Horseman.

However, the design did not achieve as many streams as expected. Therefore, according to the magazine’s sources, after receiving the first season’s viewer numbers, Netflix decided to cancel it.

The first episodes were produced by Chris Lord and Phil Miller, a duo known as Spider-Man in the Spider-Man. In addition, Jake Johnson, also known for the dubbing of the film, worked together as an animation producer.

Among the voice actors are Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles and Rob Riggle. The first season of Hoops can be watched in its entirety on Netflix.

