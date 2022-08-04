Hooked You: Dead by Daylight Dating Simulator — how to start an affair with a huntress

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim gives players the opportunity to strike up an affair with four different killers. Among these romantic options there is a Huntress, and indeed, many fans will be interested in pursuing her. For those players who would like to take care of the Huntress in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, this guide describes in detail the choice that should be made during the passage.

Hooked on You: Passing the Way of the Huntress

There are two things that players should know about the Huntress from Dead by Daylight right away, as this information informs about some decisions that need to be made in order to successfully start an affair with her. First of all, her top priority is family, and fans should definitely adhere to this core value. Secondly, the Huntress does not need to be protected, and players should not try to do this if she is in trouble.

Having established these basics, players must take a preliminary survey that takes place on the beach, and then choose a beach with a volleyball net when talking to Claudette and Dwight from DbD. Then the fans have to choose the Huntress as the killer they will bet on and the killer who attracted their attention to start a conversation with her. During this conversation, players must choose “Imagination” and do their best in the axe mini-game.

Shortly after the completion of the axe mini-game, fans of visual novels will find themselves at dinner with murderers, and during it they should choose “Sorry”. Then, waking up on the beach, players must accept dried meat from the Huntress, and then choose her for the plot time by the campfire. Players must now join in the singing and then choose these options in the Jacuzzi before summoning the Huntress to their side by the campfire.:

No way! How cool! It’s awkward to laugh.

The next day, fans should talk to the Huntress and visit her hut. In this location, players have to say “that’s right… a lot!” when asked about her collection, and then grab a checker during a crab attack. Finally, fans should say they want to start a family and confirm the Huntress theory to close the scene.

At this stage, players must constantly reject the courtship of the Hunter, and then find the Huntress in the forest with the help of a mini-game. During the dinner that follows this event, Dead by Daylight fans should tell about their encounter with death, and then tell a romantic story around the campfire. When this story is completed, players must ask the Huntress to tell the story, and then choose her for the evening event.

While enjoying the evening with the Huntress, she will offer to make a mask, and the players must choose a Mask of the Angler Fish. Then, when they are asked to pick mushrooms, amateurs should choose left, left, right. Now the players must complete the date by indicating that all the killers are good, and then offering to kill them all. Soon after, fans will be able to choose one Dead by Daylight killer to send, and they should choose anyone other than the Huntress.

Players have reached the last day in this DbD dating simulator and they have to give the Huntress a flower in the morning. In her cabin, fans have to go crazy and say, “YES YES!” and then help her recover her trinkets. It is noteworthy that players must definitely choose an “Underground Tunnel” when heading to the Catcher’s cave for a trinket to avoid the end of the game.

After collecting trinkets, players will meet the Huntress’s mother in her hut. Fans should say “What an honor”, “Of course” and “Start a family together” during this meeting. All the players have to do now is chop up Claudette and Dwight and confess their love to the Huntress to complete their romantic adventures.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is available on PC.