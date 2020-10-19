Hooke Lava announced! Mic that amazes with its design

Wireless microphone Hooke Lav, a Kickstarter project, draws attention with its stylish appearance and features. With the increasing popularity of video content and platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and TikTok, there has been great interest in some equipment. Microphones, one of them, create alternatives by offering many different features.

Wireless microphone with a different design Hooke Lav

Hooke Lava appears with the brand’s own slogan, “A stylish wireless microphone with professional-level sound”. This microphone, which has a round design, is easily attached to the collar and does not actually look like a microphone.

For this reason, those who are looking for a design that does not look like a microphone, this product can also offer studio quality sound with a single click without interrupting the sound.

The device is compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as DSLR cameras, GoPro, Field Recorder, iMac / MacBook and PC compatibility.

This device, which has Bluetooth 5.0 connection, also enables 24bit / 48kHz mono and dual channel recording. The microphone, which has single and dual modes, is aimed to be used for podcasts and more. This device, which offers 7 hours of use with a single charge, has a 3.5 mm cable outlet as well as a Micro USB.

The device offers 8 GB of internal storage and the project begins sales on October 22. Pre-orders will be sent to the microphone and the current starting price is set at $ 115.



