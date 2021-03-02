Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Ranger gets trailer detailing

Hood: Outlaws & Legends won a new trailer showing the Ranger class, the video details the main characteristics of the character type and how it can be used in gameplay.

Andrew Willians, Director of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, comments that this class is the version of the developers based on Robin Hood. The main ability of the Ranger is to take down enemies from a distance without being discovered. A team that has a good archer will be able to eliminate enemies from a distance and avoid extremely difficult moments.

In addition to serving to kill opponents from afar, it is possible to use arrows to drop climbing ropes for allies. You can also use the special “Scout” ability, which allows you to target guards for an extended period of time, delivering their position and alerting other players of danger.

If from a distance the Ranger manages to do well, close to opponents he is not as efficient in dealing damage. Either way, it is possible to use dodge to quickly dodge a blow. To deal more damage, it is possible to use the “Farsight” ability, which launches an incendiary arrow to trap enemies and blow them up.

According to the game director, there are still other advantages that can be unlocked to be equipped in the character, but this should be revealed in another video.

The game is a medieval multiplayer that accepts up to four players competing against another team. The fundamental idea is to steal the state’s wealth from heavily protected fortresses.

Before this video about the Ranger class, Focus Home Interactive shared the reveal trailer for the release date, which provides more details about the plot and the abilities of other characters.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is scheduled for May 7, is developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Home Interactive for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.