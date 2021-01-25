Honor’s power bank with 12,000 mAh and 66W power

Honor recently officialized its first independent cell phone, the V40, which reached the market full of features and arousing the interest of fans of mobile technology.

The company also took the opportunity to make the Honor Super Fast Power Bank official, which arrives with a capacity of 12,000 mAh and supports fast charging of 66 watts.

The accessory has just won its commercial launch, reaching stores with the promotional price of CN ¥ 359, which is equivalent to more or less R $ 300. The value of the sale without discount will be CN ¥ 399 (~ R $ 337).

Inside, the Honor Super Fast Power Bank has three high capacity batteries, each bringing 4020 mAh. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included in the product box, which can be used to charge the accessory as well as to charge cell phones.

According to the company, the power bank can be fully charged in just 1.8 hours when using a 66-watt charger – a 10-watt charger should take about 5.3 hours to fully fill the batteries.

Thanks to its power, the portable charger (which also supports the Quick Charge, SCP and FCP protocols) can also be used to charge laptops (as long as they support charging via USB-C), in addition to tablets and cell phones.

Honor guarantees at least three 100% charges on the V40 before the power bank needs to be recharged, making it an interesting accessory for anyone looking to buy the intermediary.

Unfortunately, the accessory should not be launched officially here in Brazil, seeing that Honor does not yet offer its products in Tupiniquin lands, that is, those interested will have to appeal to the good old import considering also extra fees.