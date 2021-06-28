Honor X20 SE, Another Leak Has Arrived

Honor X20 series will be officially unveiled soon. Leaks about the members of the series, which will be located in the middle segment, continue. The latest of these leaks makes it possible to see the Honor X20 SE once again.

In previous leaks, it was possible to see the blue-white gradient color version of the smartphone. The new leak reveals the X20 SE’s pink/gold and green color options.

At the heart of the Honor X20 will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor. The X20 SE will also come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor.

The Honor X20 is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen and the refresh rate of this screen is 120 Hz. The 4200 mAh battery, which gives the phone the energy it needs, is expected to have 66W charging support. The X20 SE is said to come with a slightly smaller screen.

The increase in leaks about the Honor X20 and X20 SE reveals that the introduction of the phones is not far away.