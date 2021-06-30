HONOR X20 SE Announced: Here’s The Price And Features

HONOR X20 SE has announced its new smartphone, called. HONOR X20 SE, which has impressive features, comes with hardware such as 64 MP main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 8 GB RAM. HONOR’s new phone will go on sale in China on July 9th.

Chinese technology company HONOR announced its new smartphone called “X20 SE” at an event it organized. The phone, which is placed in the middle to upper segment range, seems to be able to attract the attention of consumers with its price parallel to the features it offers. So what does the HONOR X20 SE promise to users?

HONOR’s new smartphone comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen. The screen, which offers FHD + resolution, hosts a 16 MP front camera in the hole placed at the top of the middle. The fingerprint reader sensor, on the other hand, greets us mounted on the side of the phone.

This is what the HONOR X20 SE looks like

HONOR X20 SE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700. The phone, which has up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.0. The 4,000 mAh battery of the device offers 22.5 watts fast charging support.

The triple camera setup on the back of the phone has a 64 MP main camera. This camera is accompanied by a 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera. It comes with features such as camera setup supported by artificial intelligence, professional shooting mode and HDR.

HONOR X20 SE technical specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD, FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 6GB or 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh (22.5 watts fast charging)

Connectivity: Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C,

3.5mm headphone jack

According to the statements made by HONOR, the X20 SE can be purchased with four different color options. The price of the 6 GB RAM version of the phone, which will enter the Chinese market on July 9, was announced as $ 280, and the price of the version with 8 GB RAM was announced as $ 310.