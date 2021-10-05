Honor X20 Max Launch Date Has Emerged!

Last August, Honor introduced a phone called X20 5G. According to the leaks, a top model of this smartphone is coming: Honor X20 Max.

According to recent leaks about the company, it is allegedly working on another X20 model called the Honor X20 Max 5G. It is highly likely that this smartphone will be introduced in the near future.

Honor X20 Max could be introduced later this month!

The leak expert stated that Honor is preparing for the Black Friday shopping festival. In addition to launching the Honor X20 Max, the company may also hold the first sale of this device this month.

Looking at the leaks made recently, it is stated that the Honor X20 Max 5G will have a 7.2-inch LCD panel that offers FHD + resolution. There is no clear information about whether the display supports a higher refresh rate.

X20 Max can be powered by 5G Dimensity 1100 mobile processor. It is also highly likely to house a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. When we look at the camera side of the device; 64 Megapixel main + 2 Megapixel macro + 2 Megapixel depth triple camera setup can be found. At the moment, there is no full detailed information about the other features and price tag of the X20 Max.

As for the rest of the features, it’s still largely confidential at the moment. However, we will learn more about this smartphone in every way as we get closer to the launch date. We will continue to inform you when there are leaks about the new smartphone. Keep following.