Honor Watch GS Pro introduced! Here are the features

Honor Watch GS Pro has been presented to the users with its features and price. Honor, which has signed various collaborations with Huawei, this time focused on the smart watch market. His new smart watch was awarded 14 MIL-STD-810G certification.

This device, with a screen size of 1.39 inches, hosts an AMOLED display and Kirin A1 processor. Including Bluetooth 5.1 technology, GS Pro will allow you to answer voice calls thanks to this infrastructure.

Honor Watch GS Pro features

Having popular features such as navigation, sleep tracking (TruSleep 2.0), heart rate monitoring (TruSeen 3.5) and controlling oxygen in the blood (SpO2), the GS Pro has 100 sports modes. 85 of these modes are named personal mode and 15 of them are called professional mode.

Honor Watch GS Pro, which can regularly check the auricles (atrial fibrillation) in the heart, can also measure the pressure rate in the blood. Even when the navigation is active, it can offer a charging life of up to 25 days.

This smart watch with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 is accompanied by a satellite system called GLONASS (Russian satellite system). 4 GB of storage (equivalent to 500 songs) awaits users.

Honor announced the water resistance of its watch as 5 ATM (resistant to a depth of 50 meters). The battery capacity of this smart watch, which can calculate calories burned in sports, is 455 mAh.

Honor Watch GS Pro price

It is stated that the GS Pro, which is said to be purchased for 17,999 Indian rupees (245 dollars), will be released on October 16, 2020. What do you think about the new smart watch produced by Honor?



