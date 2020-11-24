Honor V40 will come with Dimensity 1000+

It seems that Huawei’s disposal of Honor will also affect the products reaching the end user. According to the share of the Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, Kirin 9000 processor will not be used in the Honor V40 series.

The Honor V30 and V30 Pro feature HiSilicon’s flagship processor Kirin 990 from 2019. In fact, the V30 Pro has a 5G version of this processor. If everything was fine, the V40 series would also feature Kirin 9000 processors.

However, Huawei is in serious trouble due to the sanctions imposed by the US. Since the company cannot work with TSMC, it cannot produce its own processors. With a stock of several million Kirin 9000 processors, the company seems to have allocated those stocks to the current Mate 40 series and the future P50 series in 2021. In short, it looks like Honor will not be able to use the Kirin 9000 even though he wants it.

It seems likely that MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor will be used instead of Kirin 9000 in Honor V40 series. Whether the predictions on this subject will come true or not seems to be understood next month. The V40 series is expected to be introduced in mid-December.



