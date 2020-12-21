Honor V40 sketches show the details of the design

Having parted ways with Huawei, Honor promised to launch a new flagship soon. It is not difficult to predict that this device will be the V40. While there are many unknown points about the Honor V40, a new leak illuminates some of them.

Sketches and drawings that are claimed to belong to the V40 show the round rear camera module and the capsule-shaped front camera hole located in the upper left corner of the screen. It is also noteworthy that the screen is curved towards the edges. A closer look at the camera bump is a round lens signed by Leica.

Looking at the drawings, it is clear that Honor’s inspiration for the round camera module is from a wristwatch. There are four sensors in this module. On the front, it is noteworthy that the camera hole becomes relatively smaller.

Honor V40 would normally be introduced before the end of 2020. However, due to the separation process of Huawei and Honor, the introduction of the V40 seems to be in 2021.



