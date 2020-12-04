Honor V40 leak shows its name and MediaTek processor

The news about the Honor V40 has been around for a while. The claim that the introduction of the V40, the first flagship to be released by Honor after leaving Huawei, was postponed to the first month of 2021 came to the fore a while ago. New leaks are also added to the smartphone leaks in this process.

According to the most recent of these leaks, the phone is known by the code name YORK. It is stated that the model number of the device is also NO-AN10. In the same share, it is claimed that the smartphone will come with one version instead of two due to the shortage of Kirin processor stocks.

It was stated that Honor gave up the version of the smartphone with the Kirin processor and the device will only appear with the MediaTek processor option. Honor’s claim that the V40 series will include a MediaTek processor has been raised before.

It is not yet known whether Dimensity 1000+ will be used in the Honor V40 series or the 6 nm MT6893, which is not yet official. It is necessary to wait until 2021 for the answer to this question.



