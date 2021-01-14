Honor V40: boosts its camera with 50 MP

The upcoming intermediary Honor V40, which should be made official on January 18, has just had one of its technical details leaked confirmed.

We are talking about the main cameras that, according to the brand’s advertising, will be able to deliver a great experience when capturing images in low light scenarios.

An official poster spotted at the Honor store before the model’s launch has already made it clear that we can expect 50 MP resolution, however, until now the additional modules have not had their specifications revealed.

For the Honor V40 we can also expect an 8 MP sensor in the form of ultra-wide, another with 2 MP and laser focus and also a room with macro focus also bringing 2 MP of resolution.

Information published in Weibo complement talking about the screen of the laptop, which should bring retina resolution, be super sensitive and deliver refresh rates of 90 or 120 Hz, with the right to display 1.07 billion colors (10 bits).

In addition, previous rumors comment on the presence of a Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset with support for 50-watt wireless charging and 66-watt wired charging.

Stay tuned on TudoCelular to stay on top of news related to the Honor V40, which should be presented together with the new generation of MagicBook laptops with 11th generation Intel processors.