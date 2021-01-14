Honor V40 5G will come with 50 megapixel camera

Honor V40 5G will be official soon. While the countdown for the introduction of the smartphone continues, another post about the V40 5G came from Honor. The post shows the low-light shooting capabilities of the smartphone and confirms that it will come with a 50-megapixel main camera.

The poster shared by Honor also reveals other camera features of the V40 5G. Accordingly, the 50 megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor will also complete the system.

It is also possible to get an idea about the Honor V40 5G’s screen on the same poster. It is stated that the phone will have a “retina level, super sensing” screen. It is said that the refresh rate of this screen with 10 bit color support will be 90 or 120 Hz.

Honor V40 5G will come with both wired and wireless fast charging

No information has been given on other features of the V40 5G. However, it seems certain to have the Dimensity 1000+ processor at the heart of the smartphone. 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging are also among the features of the phone.

Honor V40 5G will be officially revealed on January 18.