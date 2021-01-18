Honor V40 5G: mobile phone leaked at Huawei store

The Honor V40 5G cell phone just starred in one of the biggest leaks before it was made official, in an event that is scheduled to happen on January 22nd. That’s because the price of the device was seen in one of Huawei’s physical stores, as well as in the inventory list of a smartphone supplier.

However, another interesting leak that ended up being seen is related to the graphic specifications of the model, which can count on the GPU Turbo X, something that can make the product have even more performance when the user is playing, an interesting differential for the device.

Taking into account that the ad is only a few days away, it is not a big surprise that the cell phone has emerged in a more coherent way with what should happen in practice for the public, especially with regard to pricing, which is something that draws a lot attention during the announcement.

As you can see in the image, the price was very clear in one of the units of the store managed by the manufacturer in China, where the product with 8/128 GB configuration will be sold by CNY 3,999 (~ R $ 3,264), a reasonable value for the category that it falls into.

This additional information comes to complete the set of specifications that is practically already known to the public, where it will have a 6.72 inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 50 megapixel main camera and variable fast charging technology, 66W for use in the 55W wireless socket.

So, dear reader, what did you think of this price that can be charged by the company? Tell your opinion in the comments!