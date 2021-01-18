Honor V40 5G gets official release date

After being forced to part ways with Huawei, Honor started putting together a real war strategy to stay alive in the global smartphone market. The company made a series of changes to its production line, and now it’s finally time to make its first cell phone official as an independent brand.

In a post published on her social networks, the Chinese confirmed that the launch of the Honor V40 5G should happen next Friday, January 22. The teaser also highlighted the processing power of the device:

The phone will come equipped with a GPU Turbo X engine designed to offer an unprecedented gaming experience.

In addition to revealing the release date of the Honor V40 5G, the manufacturer also posted a link that takes the user directly to its official store. The intention is to allow the interested public to register and even reserve the new cell phone.

For now, Honor has not yet confirmed the specifications of the V40 5G. Even so, several leaks revealed that the device can reach the market with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Another important highlight is the rear camera’s main sensor, which has 50 MP. Finally, Honor should use its new Magic UI interface under Android 11, and the fast wired charge will be 66W.

Looking forward to Honor’s first phone as an independent brand? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.