Honor To Launch Its Own Folding Smartphone In January 2022

Maker Honor, which was part of Huawei, is expected to be the next to debut in the foldable smartphone sector. According to speculation by the Chinese industry, the brand has a possible launch window for a cell phone in this format as early as January 2022 — and this moment has a high chance of being taken advantage of.

The information is from leak specialist Changan Digital King, who also says that the screen suppliers are BOE and Visionox. Such a smartphone would have an internal folding format, meaning that it covers the entire display when closed and displays a smaller external panel. This may be the next folding device on the market after the recently announced Oppo Find N.

In July 2021, Honor patents involving flexible displays and a hinge were released, but no release plan seemed as concrete as it does now. Earlier rumors pointed out that the names Magic Fold and Magic Wing were registered in Europe and may be linked to the model, while an alleged rendering was published a few days ago on Twitter.

Little update our Magic Fold render

(Low res) pic.twitter.com/Nu2khHdggv — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) December 10, 2021

Honor is an independent company from Huawei since November 2020, when it was sold to ease the former owner’s crisis in the mobile device sector.

Having severed links with the company, it was once again authorized to use Google’s ecosystem on its Android devices, including releases such as the X20 5G and Honor Magic 3 Pro.

In China, it has even momentarily surpassed Xiaomi and Apple in cell phone sales.