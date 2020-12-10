Honor talks to Qualcomm to buy a processor

Huawei announced last month that it sold Honor to a consortium headquartered in Shenzhen, China. After this sale, rumors that Honor would release a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor were immediately raised. According to allegations, Honor and Qualcomm have begun negotiations for processor procurement.

Sources state that Honor is optimistic about its talks with Qualcomm and that the parties could reach an agreement in a short time. It is unlikely that the first tangible fruit of this cooperation will be seen in the first quarter of 2021. It is known that Honor will use MediaTek’s processors in the V40 series.

Meeting with Qualcomm, Honor is also very ambitious about its future in the smartphone market. Zhao Ming, the company’s CEO, stated that Honor aims to be the number one smartphone brand in China. It is said that this announcement was made at an internal communication meeting, not in a public environment. Zhao said in a week after the sale that Honor will continue to release products other than smartphones.

Honor, leaving Huawei, may regain Google Mobile Services in addition to its agreement with Qualcomm. The reason for not having Google’s mobile services in the brand’s new phones was the sanctions imposed on the US roof company Huawei. It seems likely that this period will end with the new period.



