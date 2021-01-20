Honor requests authorization to launch with Google apps

While preparing the last details for the official launch of the new Honor V40 5G, the Chinese manufacturer is also racing to get rid of the commercial restrictions applied by the United States government.

According to the latest information, Honor representatives are in California seeking authorization to use Google Mobile Services (GMS) on their devices.

After separating from Huawei, Honor gained status as an independent company. However, it cannot use Google services because it still depends on authorization from the search company.

According to market sources, if negotiations happen quickly, Honor may return to having Google services and applications on its smartphones in mid-March.

With the return of Google apps, Honor should abandon Huawei’s AppGallery on its new smartphones. However, the change will not be applied to models that were launched in 2020.

In addition to Google, Honor has also contacted several suppliers. That’s because the company got rid of U.S. sanctions, but it needs to build ties with companies like Qualcomm, for example.

For now, Honor and Google have not officially commented on the matter.