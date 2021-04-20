Honor Play 5T Introduced! Here Are The Features

Honor Play 5T introduced. Having parted ways with Huawei, Honor continues to produce new smartphones. The Chinese company announced a new model today after the Honor V40 flagship. Coming with entry-level features, Honor Play 5T Vitality Edition has been officially released.

The heart of the Honor Play 5T is with MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. In addition, the device comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery.

In terms of hardware, in Honor Play 5T; There is a 6.6 inch HD + LCD screen. This screen adopts today’s fashion water drop notch design. It also holds TÜV Rheinland certification, which blocks harmful blue light.

On the camera side, Honor Play 5T phone features a quad setup. Equipped with a 13 Megapixel main camera on the back, the device supports it with a 5 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of battery life, Honor Play 5T has a 5,000 mAh battery. Supported by 22W fast charging, this battery reaches 43 percent in 30 minutes.

On the storage side, Honor’s new budget-friendly phone; It is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Honor Play 5T, which comes in a single memory configuration, also has black and blue color options.

In addition, Honor Play 5T is supported by Smart Pa speakers that increase the sound level up to 86dB. We usually see this feature on flagship models. However, Honor raises awareness and includes Smart Pa speakers in the entry-level model as well.

In terms of other features, Honor Play 5T; It is supported by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. In addition, the device comes out of the box with Magic UI 4.0 as software.

Honor Play 5T specifications

Display: 6.6 inch LCD screen with 1600 x 720p resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 chipset

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: 13 Megapixel main + 5 Megapixel wide angle + 2 Megapixel macro + 2 Megapixel depth sensor

Front camera: 8 Megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery supporting 22W fast charging (up to 43 percent charge in 30 minutes)

Other features: 3.5mm headphone jack, Smart Pa speakers, Magic UI 4.0 interface, fingerprint and face unlock.

Honor Play 5T price

This device, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, has a price tag of about $ 200. Sales will start on April 27, first in China.