Honor Pad 6 is introduced! Here are the features

Honor brand, which produces technologies for young people under Huawei, introduced its new products at IFA 2020 in Berlin. Honor; It introduced new technology products such as Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, Magicbook Pro and Pad 6! What are the features and price of Honor Pad 6?

Coming with a 10.1 inch Full HD resolution display, the Pad 6 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710A processor. This processor consists of eight cores running at 1.7 GHz.

With 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage areas, the model manages to meet the demands of users by offering two different storage options. Apart from all these, Wi-Fi 5 also brings optional 4G and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies.

Having a USB Type C port, the tablet comes with a 5100 mAh battery, while the stereo speaker, 2 megapixel selfie camera and 5 megapixel rear camera are watered to the consumer.

The tablet, which has a weight of 460 grams and a thickness of 7.5 mm, is fully compatible with Huawei’s Huawei M-Pencil, which is sold for 699 liras.

In addition to the Android 10 operating system, the model, which has a Magic UI 3.1 interface design, also supports Honor Magic-Pencil.



