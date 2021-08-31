Honor outperformed its arch-rivals

According to a report by a research company called CINNO Research, Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo and Vivo have taken over the dominance of the smartphone market. The two companies rank first and second with shipments of 5.6 million and 5.3 million, respectively. Honor ranks third on the list. Although it had supply problems after leaving Huawei’s dominance, it occupied this place.

According to the report, Xiaomi ranks fourth in the list with 3.9 million shipments. Apple is in fifth place with 3 million units.

Honor continues its growth in the smartphone market

The company, which left the domain of its parent company Huawei and became fully independent, had a market share of 3 percent in China. But since then, the brand has stabilized and achieved significant growth, securing its supply chain. Honor has recently launched the Magic 3 series, which enters the company’s high-end segment in the smartphone market.

The report presented by CINNO Research also revealed that there was a steady growth compared to last month, with shipments increasing 28.6 percent per year and reaching 26.68 million units.

5G supported smartphones are the biggest reason for the growth in the market

5G supported smartphones have emerged as the biggest reason for the growth in the market. These devices alone sold 22.83 million units. Therefore, it accounted for 79.6 percent of total sales.

Moving on to the processor side, MediaTek recorded a growth of 118.3 percent, selling over 10.2 million chips in July 2021. While Qualcomm still maintains the first place in the market, Huawei HiSilicon experienced a significant drop in sales of around 70 percent.

What do you guys think about Honor smartphones? Do you think the company will be able to continue its growth? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section.