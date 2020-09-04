Honor new smartwatches with up to 25 days battery life

Chinese manufacturer Honor is present at IFA 2020 and, in addition to revealing a competitor for the MacBook Pro, the company today presented (4) two smart watches. The new wearables of the brand are Watch GS Pro and Watch ES, which arrive to meet different audience profiles.

While the ES model is a more traditional wearable, the Watch GS Pro comes to meet a demanding and “radical” audience. The device is prepared for challenging sports and promises up to 25 days of autonomy.

Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro watch features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen and a 454 x 454 pixel resolution. With a stainless steel body, the product is certified for military resistance against water, drop and thermal damage.

The product also features over 100 exercise modes and sensors that capture heart rate and blood oxygen level. In addition, the product comes with certain monitoring functions that work independently of connection with cell phone and internet, which can be useful in the practice of activities in forests or mountains, for example.

The watch also features a Kirin A1 processor, made by Huawei, and promises not to disappoint in autonomy. With use in low consumption, the product works for up to 25 days away from the outlet. Power lasts up to 48 hours with GPS in action.

Honor Watch ES

For those who don’t take it hard in extreme sports, the company also unveiled the Honor Watch ES. The device is quite similar to the newly introduced Huawei Watch Fit and looks like a renamed version of the product.

Equipped with a 280 x 456 pixel rectangular screen, the watch has a color display and has more than 10 sports-oriented modes. Battery life is around 10 days with moderate use.

Pricing and availability

Honor will start selling its new wearables in Europe from September 7th. The Watch GS Pro will be available in black, white and blue for 250 euros, about R $ 1,567 in direct conversion.

Watch ES will be available for 100 euros, approximately R $ 626 in direct conversion.



