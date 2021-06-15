Honor MagicBook X Series Comes With 10th Generation Intel Processors

Honor MagicBook X has unveiled two new laptops under its series. Aluminum clamshell laptops are called Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15.

Both laptops feature Intel’s 10th generation processors. Users can choose between Core i5-10210U and Core i3-10110U. Memory options are 8 or 16 GB DDR4. For the PCIe NVMe SSD, there are two capacity options, 256 and 512 GB.

Both models have a 56 Wh battery. This battery has 65W fast charging support. Charging is done via the USB-C port. The X 14 has a 14-inch 16:9 1080p IPS display. The X 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen. Both panels have TUV Rheinland certification.

Both members of the Honor MagicBook X series carry the same entries. USB-A 3.0 Gen1, USB-C, USB-A 2.0, full size HDMI inputs and 3.5 mm. Headphone jack is available on laptops.

The 14-inch model weighs 1.38 kilograms. The 15-inch model weighs 1.56 kilograms. The 14-inch model’s screen is surrounded by a 4.8-millimeter bezel. In the 15-inch model, the bezel thickness increases to 5.8 millimeters.

Russian prices of Honor MateBook X 14 and 15 have appeared. X 14 will be sold with prices starting from 49990 rubles, X 15 from 52990 rubles.