Honor MagicBook Pro, Apple MacBook Pro

Honor, one of Huawei’s subsidiaries, presented the MagicBook Pro notebook at IFA 2020. As the name implies, the product is a response to Apple’s MacBook Pro, but with different hardware and a more attractive price.

In terms of design, Honor’s notebook brings clear inspirations in the Apple product. Like the MacBook Pro, the device comes with a 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and 100% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

Inside, the product has a 512 GB SSD, similar to what we have in the entry-level version of Apple’s MacBook Pro. The MagicBook’s specifications also include 16 GB of DDR4 memory, as well as the Apple product.

The differences are due to the processor and video card, which also ends up influencing the price. The MagicBook Pro features an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, a six-core chip based on the new AMD Renoir architecture. The graphics are due to an integrated Vega 6 card, which has six computational units and a frequency of 1.5 GHz.

On the Apple side, the entry-level MacBook Pro comes with an Intel Core i7 chip that runs at up to 2.6 GHz and a more powerful graphics card: the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, which has 4 GB of dedicated VRAM GDDR6 memory.

Regarding the price, Honor’s notebook will reach the European market on September 8 for 850 pounds sterling, about R $ 5,939. Buyers of the first batches of the product will also receive an Honor MagicWatch 2 watch as a gift.

The MacBrook Pro is sold in the old continent at prices in the range of £ 2,399, about R $ 16,750 in direct conversion. In addition to having more powerful hardware, the device has the Apple touchbar and, of course, the extra price for being a branded product.

In Brazil, the device with the Apple logo is already available for prices starting at R $ 20,000, while Honor’s notebook does not have a launching forecast in our market.



