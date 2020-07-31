Honor MagicBook 15 in India with compact body

In addition to the presentation of two new smartphones entering the Indian market, the Chinese Honor has officially confirmed the arrival of its first notebook to the same country, the Honor MagicBook 15, which was originally revealed to the world during CES 2020.

With an elegant and compact look, the notebook offers a 15.6 “Full HD screen certified by TÜV Rheinland in a 16: 9 aspect ratio and minimal edges on 3 of the 4 sides of the screen frame (only the bottom one remains wider and houses the company logo), which guarantees a total utilization of 87% in the body / screen ratio.

In addition, the Honor MagicBook 15 has a finish in two possible colors (Space Gray and Mystic Silver), in addition to having a blue bevel around the equipment, making its look different when compared to other competitors.

Speaking specifically of what we see inside the new notebook, we have that it integrates an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, making it unclear whether the manufacturer intends to offer other setups.

Technical specifications

Processador: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

GPU: AMD Radeon Vega 8

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Armazenamento: SSD PCIe NVMe de 256GB

Tela: Full HD de 15,6″ com proporção de 16:9 e certificação TÜV Rheinland

Conectividade: WiFi 802.11 ac (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB tipo C x 1 (suporta carregamento e transferência de dados), HDMI x 1, USB 3.0 (Tipo A) x 1, USB 2.0 (Tipo A) x 1

Bateria: 42Wh (capacidade nominal) com adaptador de energia tipo C de 65W com carregamento rápido (53% em 30 minutos), até 9,5 horas de reprodução de vídeo local com uma única carga completa

Dimensões e peso: 322,5 x 214,8 x 15,9 mm e aproximadamente 1,38 kg

Sistema operacional: Windows 10

Pricing and availability

Officialized today by Honor in the Indian market, the MagicBook 15 has a suggested price of 49,990 rupees (~ R $ 3,459) but will be made available temporarily with the promotional price of 42,990 rupees (~ R $ 2,974) through the commercial partner Flipkart.

For the time being, there is no information related to the availability of this new notebook in the Brazilian market, however it can be classified as improbable considering that the brand does not officially operate here.



