Honor MagicBook 14 SE and Ryzen 5 go on sale in China

After officially introducing the MagicBook 15 in India, the Chinese Honor began to quietly make the Honor MagicBook 14 SE available on its domestic market, and can basically be considered a reduced version of the Indian device.

Focused on students and offices that want to spend little, the Honor MagicBook 14 SE features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor combined with 8GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe M2 SSD.

On screen, we have as its name delivery, a 14 “Full HD panel with use in the body-screen ratio of 84%, maximum brightness of 250 nits, NTSC support of 45% and TÜV Rheinland certification. In terms of connectivity, we have to it offers Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 when it comes to wireless access and USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports.

Speaking of price and availability, we have that it can already be purchased in China on a promotional basis for 2,999 yuan, that is, something around R $ 2,362 in direct conversion. Also according to the store, his official price is 3299 yuan (~ R $ 2,598), excluding taxes, fees and shipping.

Technical specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

GPU: AMD Radeon Vega 8

RAM: 8GB 2400MHz DDR4

Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Screen: 14 “Full HD with 16: 9 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland certification

Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 ac (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C x 1 (supports charging and data transfer), HDMI x 1, USB 3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB 2.0 (Type A) x 1

Battery: 56Wh (nominal capacity) with 65W USB-C power adapter with fast charge (53% in 30 minutes)

Operating system: Windows 10 Home



