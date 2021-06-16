Honor Magic Fold Is Preparing A Foldable Phone Named

Honor Magic Fold: foldable phone. A new report by analytics company Display Supply Chain hints at what’s to come in the foldable phone market. The most striking aspect of this report is about Honor. According to the report; The Chinese manufacturer will release a foldable phone called the Honor Magic Fold.

It is said that the foldable display panel of the phone will be supplied from BOE and Visionox and the device will be on the shelves before the end of 2021. Other Chinese manufacturers Vivo and Xiaomi are also expected to launch their foldable phones using Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass technology before the end of the year. Arrows point to 2022 for the release of Motorola’s new foldable phone.

The first foldable phone with a front camera placed in the screen is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is also mentioned that a color filter will be used instead of a circular polarizer on the phone. It is stated that this will make the phone thinner, increase the brightness and make the power consumption more efficient. S Pen support is also among the talks for this device.

There is no concrete sign yet for the Honor Magic Fold. However, it is not difficult to predict that this situation will change in the coming period. It can easily be said that things will get active in the foldable phone market in general.