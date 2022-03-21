Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Is Elected As The Best Phone For Photos

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate: The newly released Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition scored an average score of 146 in DxOMark’s camera test and reached the first place in the global ranking in photography, demoting the Huawei P50 Pro to second place. Honor’s smartphone was launched last Thursday (17), in China, and joined the existing Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro.

The Magic 4 Ultimate Edition’s main camera consists of four sensors, the main one being 50 MP with f/1.6 aperture and image stabilization system. In addition, there are two wide-angle format lenses: a 50 MP with f/2.0 aperture and a 64 MP ultra wide angle with dual lens. Finally, there is a 64 MP telephoto lens with an optical stub.

The device also has, on the front, a 12 MP camera and a 3D depth sensor, as well as an 8-channel sensor that detects the color temperature of ambient light. The mobile also received a special image processor with a maximum performance of 28.8 TOPS.

Specifications

In addition to the cameras, the Honor phone also excels in other specifications. Inside, the model has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful.

The device’s specs also include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone’s OLED screen is 6.81 inches and has a frequency of 120 Hz. The battery is 4,600 mAh and has 100W fast charging.