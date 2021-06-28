Honor Magic 3 will come with Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus processor today. Many smartphone manufacturers also started to announce that they will use this platform without wasting time. Honor, one of these manufacturers, announced that it will include Snapdragon 888 Plus in the Honor Magic 3 model.

Being one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon 888 Plus is important in strengthening Honor’s “independent brand” image. The Chinese manufacturer parted ways with Huawei late last year.

Fang Fei, the company’s head of products, made the statement on behalf of Honor. Fei stated that the industry-leading performance and AI enhancements of the Snapdragon 888 Plus will meet the demands of even the most demanding users.

Honor and Huawei had parted ways as Honor was no longer affected by the sanctions imposed on Huawei by the US. Honor, which is now an independent brand, can thus use the Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Honor Magic 3, which will come with Google’s mobile services and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, seems to be effective in the competition between flagship phones.