Honor Magic 3 Pro is Successful and Reaches 800 Thousand Reservations in 24 Hours

Honor Magic 3 Pro: Officially launched last Thursday (12), the Magic 3 series proved to be very promising after reaching the milestone of 800,000 reservations in the pre-sale of the Magic 3 Pro model, in just 24 hours since the announcement. Official sales of Honor’s new handsets will only take place in China on August 20th.

According to information published by the Jingdong platform, reservations exceeded 818,000 in the first 24 hours. Considering that there’s still a week to go until the store launch, that milestone could reach 1 million.

Datasheet

The Magic 3 Pro features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and the possibilities of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. In addition, there are three options for internal storage (no option to expand), being 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

The model features IP68 water and dust protection, and the 6.7-inch OLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and rounded edges. The device comes with Android 11 operating system, equipped with Magic UI 5 interface, and a 4,600 mAh battery — with 66W fast recharge and 50W wireless.

The photographic set was the main protagonist of the series, being the first cell phone to use recording and editing tools created in partnership with IMAX. The product has 4 sensors: the 50MP Sony IMX766, accompanied by the 64MP monochrome secondary, the 13MP ultrawide and the exclusive 64MP telephoto sensor, with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Availability

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will sell for 5,999 yuan, about R$4860 in direct conversion. The 12 GB and 512 GB model will cost 6,799 yuan, or R$ 5506. So far, Honor has not released a date for the launch of the devices on the international market, nor if it will arrive in Brazil.