Honor Launches New Phones And Confirms Google Apps Return

Honor: The Chinese manufacturer Honor presented this Wednesday (16) two new smartphones that mark a turning point in history for the company.

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro models again bring the official apps, updated and part of the Google ecosystem. The company had been using a limited, open-source version of the operating system since 2019, when it was still a subsidiary of Huawei.

Last year, however, the manufacturer was sold to an independent investment group, causing Honor to lose its former owner’s potentially dangerous status, which currently suffers from US government sanctions and bets on its own platform, the HarmonyOS.

Meet smartphones

Both models have few similarities to each other, including the Snapdragon 778G processor, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and available colors (silver, bronze, green and black).

A little more basic, the Honor 50 has a 6.57″ screen and a 4,300 mAh battery, with a 66W recharge. The front camera is unique (32 MP).

Furthermore, the rear camera module is the same and, in terms of design, the most outstanding element in the device. Separated into two circles, the sensors include a main lens (100 MP), a wide angle (8 MP), a macro (2 MP) and a depth sensor (2 MP).