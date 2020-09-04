Honor introduces new Watch GS Pro and Watch ES

Honor introduced its new smart watches named Watch GS Pro and Watch ES at the event held as part of IFA 2020. While the GS Pro was Honor’s first durable watch for adventure enthusiasts; ES is positioned as a personal fitness instructor at the wrist.

Watch GS Pro has a 1.39 inch round AMOLED display. This screen offers a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. A silicone strap completes the stainless steel bezel and polycarbon case. Watch GS Pro has 14 MIL-STD-810G military durability certification against heat, impact and water.

Honor aims to reach hiking, skiing and swimming enthusiasts with features such as bad weather warning, wave status, ski and snowboard tracking, and phone-independent navigation.

The watch supports more than 100 exercise modes in total. These include swimming, where the heart rate is actively monitored. Watch GS Pro, which can measure the oxygen level in the blood, can also be used for sleep tracking.

At the heart of the smart watch is the Kirin A1 processor, which was previously used in products such as Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3. Honor states that the battery of the watch will not need to be charged for 25 days while the low power mode is active, while a battery life of 48 hours is mentioned in an intensive use scenario with GPS active. Pairing with the phone is done via Bluetooth 5.1.

Honor Watch ES, on the other hand, is a more fitness-oriented, traditional smartwatch. The smart watch has a 1.64 inch square AMOLED display. This screen has a resolution of 456 x 280 pixels. This screen, which is always open, can be personalized with special interfaces.

Honor Watch ES, which can show the exercises step by step on the screen accompanied by animations, offers 12 animated exercises preloaded. With a total of 95 exercise modes, the watch can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Stress and sleep tracking are also among the features of the watch.

Thanks to its dual chip architecture, Honor Watch ES offers a 10-day battery life. Thanks to the fast charging feature, it is possible to recharge the smart watch’s battery by 70 percent within 30 minutes.

How much will I have to pay for Honor Watch GS Pro and Watch ES?

Honor Watch GS Pro and Watch ES will be pre-ordered in Europe on September 7. The watch, which is available in three colors: blue, black and white, will have to pay 250 euros. Those who order on the first day will be able to benefit from a 50 euro discount.

Honor Watch ES will take its place on the shelves with three color options as black, white and pink. The watch will be sold in Europe for 100 euros. Those who order on the first day will be offered a discount of 20 euros or will be gifted with Honor’s Sport Bluetooth headset.



