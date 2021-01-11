Honor introduces MagicBook Pro 2021

CES 2021 has officially started. As a result, many new devices started to be introduced. At the event where the weight of televisions and laptops will be felt, Honor’s new laptop was introduced, which decided to leave Huawei and continue on its way. Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 promises to offer a premium experience.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 specifications and price

Honor showed up on the opening day of CES 2021. The company, which confronts users with the MagicBook Pro 2021 model, looks assertive. The laptop has a 16.1 inch LCD screen and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. We said it promises a premium experience at the entrance, to support this, Honor used an aluminum case on the device.

The laptop has Intel’s 10th generation processors and the Intel Core i5-10210U option is also offered to users. On the RAM side, 16 GB is seen, and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU is preferred on the graphics unit side. Although there is no statement about the storage area yet, it is expected to offer high storage space. The device also has many connection options. The price of the computer with USB A, USB C and 3.5 mm headphone jack has not been announced yet.