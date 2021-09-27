Honor Introduced Its New Computers! Here Are The Features

Honor, which has been experiencing tensions with the USA lately, has attracted attention by launching its new computers.

In this news, we will inform you about the technical features and price tag of the new computers introduced by the Honor company. Without further ado, let’s move on to the features of the devices.

Honor MagicBook V14 features

If we start with the MagicBook V14 model, it is the first Windows 11 operating system computer; The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 14.2 inches 3:2 LTPS 2.5K resolutions, and is powered by 11th generation Core i5/i7 processors with GeForce MX450 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It has an aluminum alloy body, four speakers, and four microphones to support directional sensing and 5m far-field sound pickup.

The newly introduced laptop has dual heat pipes and S-shaped fan for heat dissipation, and the fan noise is as low as 22dB. It houses a 5 Megapixel wide-angle webcam, an infrared low-light camera, a keyboard and large touchpad with 1.5 mm key travel, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button and a 60Wh battery with 65W charge.

The Honor MagicBook V 14 will be available for pre-orders in China today, in Silver, Light Blue and Gray colors, with a price tag of approximately $ 959. It will also be available from October 6th. The blue color model will be available from November 1st.

Honor MagicBook 16 and 16 Pro features

The new MagicBook 16 series includes 144Hz refresh rate LCDs, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors and comes out of the box with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and GTX1650 graphics cards. Both come with 16.1-inch screens that can go up to 300 nits of brightness. The devices have 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

It will be offered to users with 2xUSB-C 3.2, 2xUSB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0 port and a headphone jack and microphone. When we look at the software side, the devices will come with Windows 10 Home Edition. These laptops will receive free update support for Windows 11 throughout the year. Therefore, unlike the Honor MagicBook V 14 laptop, these models do not come with Windows 11 pre-installed. They will definitely get Microsoft’s newest operating system with the update this year. The battery goes up to 56Wh in the devices and comes out of the box with the included 65W USB-C charger.

Both are available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale in China from October 8