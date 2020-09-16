Honor Hunter V700, the gaming computer, is introduced!

Honor winked with the laptop industry two years ago with the MagicBook series. The company, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, is now with its first player computer. Entering the industry under the Honor Hunter brand, the brand appears with the V700, the first gaming laptop.

The brand has targeted users who are looking for laptops in portable form and want to play high performance games with the V700. Recently, models that combine high performance and portability have started to come to the fore in the brands that are wrestling in the gaming computer industry.

Portable gaming computer Honor Hunter V700 features

The Honor Hunter V700 is in a structure that will impress gamers at first sight with its features and design and portable structure. V700, which is covered with a specially anodized aluminum body in a design sense, thus both gets a brighter appearance and thanks to the anodization process, the aluminum becomes even more resistant to external impacts.

Intel 10th generation processors are used in this customized coating. The gaming computer comes with three different variations using i7-10750H and i5-10300H processors.

Two of them used Intel Core 10th generation i7 processor and have a higher pricing. All three variants use 16GB of dual-channel RAM with 512GB or 1TB worth of NVMe SSD storage. Users can also choose between NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 cards.

On the screen side, the Hunter V700 gaming computer welcomes us with a 16.1 inch panel surrounded by 4.7 mm narrow bezels. Honor offers a 144Hz high screen refresh rate support with a 100 percent sRBG color gamut in the V700 series.

The screen resolution is 1920 x 1080. Adding the latest technological developments to the computer, the brand also offers WiFi 6 support for better connection during online gaming.

The Hunter V700 series has also tried to bring the sound experience, which has become an indispensable part of the gaming experience, to the most ideal level. Nahimic 3D Surround technology is featured in the V700 series. Thanks to this technology, while playing games, you can hear the sounds more realistically as well as experience the whole game atmosphere in a realistic way.

Honor Hunter V700 supports Huawei and Honor sharing technologies that allow you to play mobile games by mirroring them to your computer. However, it is not known whether other brands support sharing technologies.

In terms of design, in addition to its bright and anodized aluminum body, the V700 comes with a special heat management to keep the heating, which is important for gaming computers, to a minimum.

The portable computer has a body thickness of 19.9 mm. Despite this slim body, two 12V fans were placed at the back of the computer to prevent heating, and the suction power was increased. In addition, 240 cooling fins were added to this thin body.

The brand describes this design as Wind Valley. Honor claims that it produces a computer that heats up much less than competitors in the market.

The RGB keyboard feature, which has become the main feature of gaming computers, is also available in the V700. In addition, this colorful keyboard is accompanied by the ventilation holes and the shining blue Honor Hunter logo on the back. The ports used on the player computer are as follows: 1 HDMI 2.0, 2 USB 3.2, 1 x USB C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 USB 2.0, 1 x RJ145 port.

Honor Hunter V700 price

i5-10300H / GTX 1660 Ti / 512GB – 7499 yuan or $ 1,109, i7-10750H / RTX 2060 / 512GB – 8499 yuan or 1,257 dollars, i7-10750H / RTX 2060 / 1TB – 9999 yuan or $ 1,479. The Honor Hunter V700 will go on sale in China on September 27. However, it is not yet clear whether this new player computer will hit the international market.



