Honor Hunter enters the gaming PC market with V700

Honor offers a large selection of laptops in its Magicbook series. However, the company had not yet entered the gaming computer market. Honor is starting to appear in this area with the Hunter V700.

The Hunter V700’s chassis has a simple design and mostly aluminum is preferred as the main material. The full-scale keyboard with RGB illuminated logo, rear vents and numeric keypad are the first to catch the eye.

There are two different configuration options for the Hunter V700. Both options have Intel’s tenth generation processors. These processors are Core i5-10300H and i7-10750H. On the GPU side, one can choose either Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060. Both options have 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. 512 GB or 1 TB NVMe SSD can be selected as storage space.

The laptop has a 16.1 inch IPS LCD panel. The refresh rate of this panel is 144Hz. This panel, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. With Nahimic 3D Audio, it is possible to get a better sound output in games that support it.

One of the areas where the Hunter V700 is ambitious is temperature management. When the laptop is turned on, in a design called “Wind Valley”, the ventilation openings are also opened. Surrounding surfaces are also used for heat evacuation. It is stated that the computer with two 12V fans can keep the surface temperature lower than the competitors.

HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, one Ethernet and 3.5 mm on the laptop with power jack. There is also a headphone jack. The laptop, which also offers Wi-Fi 6 support, gets the energy it needs from a 56 Wh battery.

The Honor Hunter V700 will initially be sold only in China. It is not yet known when the laptop will be available in other countries. The computer will be available for purchase starting at 7499 yuan.



