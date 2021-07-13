Honor: Former Huawei Brand Confirms First Global Conference

Honor: Chinese manufacturer Honor, which is now an independent brand, marked its first global electronics launch event. The conference is scheduled for August 12, 2021.

For now, there are no details about the time and whether the event will be completely virtual. In addition, the company also did not indicate which devices will be revealed – although the company’s recent catalog brings some clues.

In June this year, the company announced in China the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro models, which highlight the return of Google’s services and ecosystem.

In addition to them, the brand can take the opportunity to reveal the Honor Magic 3, the new generation of the company’s device family with a bolder design. The device has already been cited by the manufacturer in press releases as a model that will run the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip.

New life

Honor was sold by Huawei in November 2020 to make the Chinese manufacturer feel less of the effects of US trade sanctions, while still focusing on software and infrastructure. As a result, smartphones bring Google services as well as Android — while the former owner migrated to its own platform, HarmonyOS.