Honor Finally Back To Having Google Services On Their Devices

Honor, a Chinese smartphone maker, said that Google services will finally return to the company’s phones. The novelty – speculated for a long time and long awaited by users – was disclosed by its representative in Germany through Twitter, which, in response to a comment, ensured the presence of services on the Honor 50, its next launch.

Since its separation from Huawei, the company has been joining efforts to reverse the limitations imposed by the United States government in May 2019. Thus, gradually, Honor intends to regain confidence in the territory and resume business and partnerships with North American companies.

Initially, the manufacturer confirmed support from Qualcomm and now from Google. With that, the next line of mobile phones of the brand should count on Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 888, as well as the services of the technology giant, as previously mentioned.

Honor deletes confirmation on Twitter

Despite the apparent confirmation, all publications on Google services have apparently been deleted by Honor’s account. The novelty remains suspended, so we will wait for new information from the manufacturer.

Anyway, the Honor 50 series is expected to arrive in June with three variants: the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro Plus. As far as is known, the “common” version will be equipped with the mobile platform of the Snapdragon 765G.

The Honor 50 Pro and Pro Plus models will present the Snapdragon 888. The impression is that Honor is making a new investment in the European and Asian markets, where it has already occupied a prominent position.