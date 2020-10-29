Honor Band 6 smart bracelet introduction date

Honor Band 6 is preparing to add one more device to its wearable product portfolio. While the company gave the first official sign for its new smart bracelet through its Weibo account; He also announced the date that the bracelet will be introduced. The device, which seems to have a large screen, will officially appear on November 3.

In the post on Weibo, it was stated that Honor Band 6 will start the era of full-screen wearable products, and an expression “this time will be different” was used. In addition to being affordable, Honor Band 5 was appreciated for being both stylish and modest.

Honor Band 6 is expected to retain most of the features offered in Band 5. In the smart bracelet, it is among the predictions that the size of the OLED screen will exceed 1 inch and the battery capacity will increase accordingly.

The most important concern about Honor Band 6 is the price of the smart bracelet. It is necessary to wait to see if the smart bracelet will still be available in Europe for around 25 euros.



