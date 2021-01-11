HONOR Announces Laptop MagicBook Pro 2021

HONOR announced its new laptop MagicBook Pro 2021. Powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 processor, the laptop also offers a very adequate experience for everyday users with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU. The model, whose price has not been announced, will likely be in the $ 1,000 band.

According to the statements made by HONOR, MagicBook Pro 2021 has a 16.1 inch LCD screen. The laptop, which has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, seems to offer a different experience with its different size than what we are used to. On the other hand, MagicBook Pro 2021, which has an aluminum case, promises a premium experience to users.

HONOR’s new laptop is powered by Intel’s 10th generation processors. In this context, users are only offered the Intel Core i5-10210U option. Supported with 16 GB of RAM, MagicBook Pro 2021 will satisfy users with its NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU. The company did not make an official statement on the dpeout area.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro 2021 has one HDMI, three USB Type-A, one USB Type-C and one 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. These connectivity options seem to be more than enough for everyday users. Although the company has not announced the price of the laptop it announced at CES 2021, when we look at the previous models of the MagicBook series, we can state that the MagicBook Pro 2021 will be in the $ 1,000 band.