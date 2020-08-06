Honor announced the date of the IFA 2020 event

IFA 2020 will be held in Berlin, the capital city of Germany, between September 3-5 with its new format arranged according to the “new normal” conditions. The fair will enable participating companies to organize physical events after a long break. One of the brands that will carry out activities within the scope of IFA 2020 is Chinese Honor.

It was previously confirmed that Realme, another Chinese manufacturer, will participate in IFA 2020. Honor under the roof of Huawei has also announced that it will take its place at the fair. The company will also hold a special event on September 4 as part of IFA 2020.

The theme of Honor’s event will be “Expand Your Smart Life”. The company is expected to reveal a large lineup of smart wristbands, computers, tablets and a smartphone at this event.

LG, TCL and Huawei are also among the participants of IFA 2020. These companies will hold press conferences on the first day of the fair. Qualcomm will make the opening presentation. Here, details of the company’s roadmap for the fourth quarter are expected to be shared.

Despite the presence of brands like Honor, Realme, Huawei, LG, TCL and Qualcomm, IFA 2020 seems to be in the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, it will not be a surprise that the announcements to be made at the event broke this air a little.



