Honor 9A, price and features before coming to the country

Already launched in China and Europe, the Honor 9A is the manufacturer’s latest cheap that balances a modern design with good specifications and very affordable price. The device has its official arrival in India scheduled for this Friday (31), but it seems that Amazon ended up burning the start, listing the Indian model with its specifications and probable price.

The smartphone will arrive in the country bringing 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, apparently only in blue, costing 11,999 rupees, equivalent to something around 830 reais. Considering that some advance listings add temporary values, chances are that the cost will vary after the launch, but if we take into account that the retailer is already accepting orders, it is more likely that the device will actually be sold for that amount.

In addition to the RAM and storage listed, the Honor 9A comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 6.3 “IPS LCD screen 20: 9 with HD + resolution, 8MP front camera, set of three rear lenses with 13MP main sensor, ultrawide 5MP and 2MP depth, memory expansion via microSD card, 5,000mAh battery and Android 10 with Huawei AppGallery.

Along with the intermediary, the Chinese manufacturer must also announce the Honor 9S, an entry-level device that comes to share some features with the 9A while cutting costs, and the MagicBook 15, one of the first notebooks of the company to come equipped with AMD processors.



