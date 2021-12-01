Honor 60 series introduced: Here are the features and price!

Honor 60 and 60 Pro were introduced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 120Hz refresh rate and 66W fast charging support.
The new flagship, consisting of Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro models, appeared. Honor, which was established as a sub-brand of Huawei but sold to a Chinese consortium due to the pressure created by the US sanctions, now continues on its way independently. The most important benefit of this independence for users: The reuse of Google Mobile Services was.
Honor 60 features
The flat model of the series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The 8-core processor, which goes through the 6nm fabrication process, meets the graphics need with the Adreno 642L GPU. Ranging between 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage options, Honor 60 hosts Android 11 operating system and Magic UI 5.0 user interface.
Back and front design of Honor 60.
The device comes with a 6.67-inch OLED screen, which offers Full HD + 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, with a multi-touch system that supports up to 10 points. Supporting 120Hz refresh rate, this screen with rounded corner design offers DCI-P3 color gamut to users.
On the back of the Honor 60 model, there is a 108 Megapixel main camera + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 2 Megapixel depth sensor; On the front, there is a 32 Megapixel selfie camera with artificial intelligence support. The smartphone, which uses a 4800 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, also supports 66W Super Fast Charging technology.
Honor 60 price
The Honor 60 has a starting price of 2,699 Yuan.
- Processor 8 core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Adreno 642L GPU
- Display 6.67 inches, Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, multi-touch support up to 10 points, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut
- Memory 8GB and 12GB RAM
- Storage 128GB and 256GB internal memory
- Battery 4800 mAh, 66W Super Fast Charge
- Rear camera 108 Megapixel main camera + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 2 Megapixel depth sensor
- Front camera 32 Megapixels
- Connection 5G
- Other Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Under-display fingerprint, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0
Honor 60 Pro features
Honor 60 Pro, the high-end model of the series, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + processor, which also includes the Adreno 642L GPU. Launched with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage combinations, the flagship is powered by the Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0 operating system.
Device; It comes with a 108 Megapixel f / 1.9 aperture main camera + 50 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor. On the front, Honor 60 Pro, which has a 50 Megapixel camera supporting f / 2.4 aperture, can do 10x digital zoom.
The smartphone, which is very similar to the Honor 60 on the screen side, comes out of the box with a 6.68 inch OLED panel that offers Full HD + 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution. This screen, which supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a four-curved design with a rounded corner design, also has DCI-P3 color gamut.
Honor 60 Pro price
Honor 60 Pro prices with a 4800 mAh Lithium Polymer battery with 66W Super Fast Charging support are as follows:
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: 3,699 yuan
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: 3,999 yuan
- Processor 8 core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
Adreno 642L GPU
- Display 6.68 inch OLED, Full HD+ 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution, multi-touch support up to 10 points, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut
- Memory 8GB and 12GB RAM
- Storage 256GB internal memory
- Battery 4800 mAh, 66W Super Fast Charge
- Rear camera 108 Megapixel main camera + 50 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera + 2 Megapixel depth sensor
- Front camera 50 Megapixels
- Connection 5G
- Other Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Under-display fingerprint, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0