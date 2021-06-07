Honor 50 Shares Confirm Camera Design

Honor 50 series will be officially unveiled on June 16. While the countdown to the promotion continues, the images shared by Honor allow you to see the back panel design of the Honor 50. These images also confirm the camera designs seen in previously leaked photos.

In one of the promotional images, it is seen that there are three extra cameras on the back of the phone. This is thought to be the Pro Plus version of the phone. The Pro Plus is expected to be the most powerful phone in the series.

There is no text around the main camera on the phone. However, another image shows the 100-megapixel main camera. It is stated that this camera may have the same sensor as the 108-megapixel sensor of the 50 Pro. 100W fast charging and 10-bit display are also among the phone’s features. It should be noted that all these features will be offered with Google services.

At least the Honor 50 Pro Plus is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The presence of this processor can also put the smartphone in a strong place in the competition among Android flagships.