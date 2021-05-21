Honor 50 Processor Revealed: The Company Made A Wrong Corner

Honor 50 processor has been announced. Main model of Honor 50 series. The company made its users a corner on the processor issue.

Honor, the smartphone brand that was sold to a Chinese consortium last November due to the problems Huawei had with the USA, is working hard on the highly anticipated Honor 50 series. The company started to share new details about the smartphone series, which it plans to bring together with users in the coming months.

Sharing new technical details about the phones that are expected to go on sale as Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro Plus, Honor made a reverse corner in the processor of the affordable model of the series, Honor 50.

Honor 50 comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset

The company officially announced today that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor will be used in the Honor 50 model with its share on its official Twitter account. The remarkable detail here is that Honor has made a reverse corner on the processor. Because for days, there were reports that the Honor 50 will be the first smartphone to debut with the Snapdragon 775G processor.

The Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is expected to power the Honor 50, is a new processor to the Snapdragon 700 family. The processor, introduced by Qualcomm recently, was produced specifically for mid-segment smartphones. Produced with 6nm technology, the chipset comes with a 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 core.

Are you excited for our new premium #HONOR50Series powered by latest @Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform? Stay tuned! @Qualcomm pic.twitter.com/TvNj4nmdAX — HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 21, 2021

The processors to be used in other models of the series are not yet clear. However, according to the information received, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is expected to be used in the Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro Plus models. However, it would not be a surprise for us if the company makes a reverse corner as it did on the Honor 50 model.

On the other hand, the company officially announced that the Honor 50 series will be introduced in June. The smartphone series, which is expected to come with Google Services, will go on sale in July, although it is not certain.